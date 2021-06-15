Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Gang member admits threatening to kill MP

    1. News
    2. National

    Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ
    Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ
    The man who threatened to kill National Party MP Simeon Brown has pleaded guilty.

    Chase Jayden Kimura (25)  appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today where he lost his name suppression and entered the guilty plea.

    Simeon Brown is the MP for Pakuranga and National's spokesman for Police and Corrections.

    In May this year, Kimura, a patched Mongrel Mob member, sent four messages to Brown over three days threatening to shoot him after he criticised a gang meeting.

    Judge Arthur Tompkins remanded Kimura in custody.

    He will be sentenced at the Hutt Valley District Court on August 11.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter