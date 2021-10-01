Gang members in Christchurch street brawl

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was arrested after a brawl involving about a dozen gang members broke out on a Christchurch street last night.
Police were called to the incident on Hopkins St in Woolston about 8.20pm, a police spokesperson said.
A 23-year-old man was later arrested and charged over breach of bail.
The spokesperson said reports indicated a group of about 12 people were fighting on the street.
There were no reports of injuries and the group had left before police arrived.