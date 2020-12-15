Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Gasfitter to be sentenced after house explosion

    1. News
    2. National

    The explosion left six people injured, obliterated one home and damaged 20 others including five...
    The explosion left six people injured, obliterated one home and damaged 20 others including five that were severely damaged by fire. Photo: RNZ

    Gasfitter Gregory John Smith (left) and lawyer Joseph Lill. Photo: RNZ (file)
    Gasfitter Gregory John Smith (left) and lawyer Joseph Lill. Photo: RNZ (file)

    A gasfitter charged after carrying out work at a Christchurch home a day before it exploded will be sentenced in the District Court today.

     

    The house on Marble Court in the suburb of Northwood exploded in July last year, completely destroying the house and injuring six people.

    WorkSafe charged two people under the Gas Act 1992 following an investigation.

    Gasfitter Gregory John Smith entered a guilty plea when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court in September.

    At the time, Justice David Saunders said the charge indicated negligence and carelessness and would likely involve a financial sentence rather than prison time.

    Victims are expected to read impact statements in court today before Smith is sentenced.

     

     
     
    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter