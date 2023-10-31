Gaza vote in line with NZ stance: Hipkins

Caretaker Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand remains aligned to its Five Eyes partners despite voting for a UN resolution for a ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The United Nations Security Council continues to reject a resolution for a ceasefire. The 15-member body's primary responsibility is to maintain international peace and security, but it has so far failed in four attempts to secure a ceasefire resolution due to either Russia or the US wielding their veto.

At the weekend, New Zealand along with 120 other countries voted in favour of a similar but non-binding vote at the General Assembly, calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza, as well as demands that all parties comply with international humanitarian law, and to ensure sufficient and unhindered aid and supplies can get into the Gaza Strip.

It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians held captive.

Fourteen countries, including the United States, voted against the resolution and 45 others abstained.

New Zealand was the only one of the Five Eyes partners who voted in favour of the resolution - the others either voted against or abstained.

Hipkins told RNZ's Morning Report programme today it was not unusual for New Zealand to vote independently from the other Five Eyes countries.

"We voted consistent with our longstanding position on… Israel and Gaza."

The decision was made in consultation with the National Party.

"The incoming government have been consulted on our position on all of these matters, and all of the public statements that we have issued on the matter we have consulted them on as well."

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis was earlier asked by RNZ's First Up programme this morning if New Zealand needed to take a stronger stance against Israel's action.

"Well I think that it's important that New Zealand express our deep disappointment about Hamas' actions as a terrorist entity and its attacks on Israel, those were barbaric attacks, that we also express our huge disappointment at the death of civilians and what is going on there, that we continue to call for the unconditional release of hostages, which Hamas is still [holding], that we continue to seek peace and promote it.

"And within that, that we do defend Israel's right to defend itself."

Hipkins said New Zealand continued to take part in international conversations, and while Israel had a right to defend itself, it must do so in line with international law.

"We absolutely recognise that the attack by Hamas was brutal, it's horrific and Israel does have a right to defend itself - but they need to do that consistent with international law, humanitarian law.

"We want to make sure that they are allowing for humanitarian supplies, we want to make sure that they are doing everything they can to keep innocent civilians out of the conflict, we want to make sure that there are safe areas.

"These are all longstanding positions of New Zealand."

Asked if New Zealand was speaking to the Israeli ambassador about this, Hipkins said: "Look, we will use all of our diplomatic channels to make sure that we are playing our part in trying to seek a resolution for this conflict."