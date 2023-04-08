Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome baby number three

Richie McCaw with baby number three. Photo / via Instagram

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and former Black Stick Gemma McCaw have welcomed their third child.

Ella Mae McCaw was born on April 3.

Richie, 42, and Gemma, 32, already have two young daughters, Charlotte and Grace.

In an Instagram post announcing Ella’s arrival this afternoon, the couple said: “We are enjoying these precious moments as a family of 5″.

TV personality Matilda Green commented “Beautiful!!!! Congratulations guys xx”.

Radio Host Laura McGoldrick and former Warrior Monty Betham were also among those who congratulated the couple.

The couple announced the pregnancy last September.

McCaw’s former teammate Israel Dagg commented: “Well done gem can we still golf Wednesdays”.