Monday, 4 January 2021

Girl drowns in lake at Rotorua

    1. News
    2. National

    A young girl is dead and another person is in a critical condition after separate water-related incidents in the North Island today.

    The girl drowned at Lake Rotokawau in Rotorua this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident at around 4:35pm.

    The death will be referred to the Coroner.

    Another person is in a critical condition after a water incident at Miranda, near the Coromandel Peninsula, tonight.

    St John said two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene just after 8pm.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter