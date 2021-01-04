Girl drowns in lake at Rotorua

A young girl is dead and another person is in a critical condition after separate water-related incidents in the North Island today.

The girl drowned at Lake Rotokawau in Rotorua this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident at around 4:35pm.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Another person is in a critical condition after a water incident at Miranda, near the Coromandel Peninsula, tonight.

St John said two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene just after 8pm.