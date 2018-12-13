Girl killed in scrum machine incident

A 4-year-old girl has died following an incident involving a scrum machine at Manurewa Rugby Club in Auckland this evening.

Police report emergency services were called to the club at 6.35pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Victim Support is assisting the family of the deceased, who were present at the time of the incident.

In 2009, former All Black hooker Keven Mealamu's niece died after she was crushed by a scrum machine.