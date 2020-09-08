Girls plead guilty to 90-year-old's manslaughter

Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 90-year-old Grace Virtue, who died of a brain injury after a home invasion in Levin.

The girls, who have name suppression, earlier pleaded not guilty to murder and have been on trial at the High Court in Palmerston North this week.

Virtue's niece, Wendy O'Moore, told the court her aunt "looked pretty rough" and "felt foolish" for letting two of the teens inside in November last year.

She said her aunt had pleaded with the girls not to kick her in the head - she had fallen to the ground and was kicked in the ribs.

The elderly woman died of a brain injury weeks after the attack.

The trio will be sentenced on November 13.