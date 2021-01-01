Gisborne Airport evacuated over threat

Gisborne Airport was packed with holidaymakers who were evacuated from the terminal. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Gisborne Airport has been evacuated after a threat was issued today.

A police spokesperson said as a precaution they had evacuated the airport.

Police were now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the threat and to speak with those involved.

At least four flights have been delayed and one due to leave at midday has been cancelled.

The threat comes as thousands of revellers who attended the popular Rhythm & Vines festival ended last night started to return home across New Zealand.

It is regarded as one of the airport's busiest days of the year.

So far three Air New Zealand flights to Auckland have been delayed for several hours and a midday flight to Wellington has been cancelled, with a second to the capitol delayed until mid-afternoon.