Gisborne man charged with kidnap and assault

Photo: RNZ

A Gisborne man has been charged with kidnapping and serious assault, as police stay out in force in the flood-striken area.

In a statement, Gisborne police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man overnight and he has been charged with kidnapping and serious assault of a woman.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said the arrest was made soon after the incident occurred, as a result of increased reassurance and suppression patrols in the city.

Police said the victim knew the arrested man and nobody else was being sought over the incident.

Aberahama said police will be continuing a "very visible presence" in the region in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Our community can be assured police will be out in force in and around the city, and any criminal activity will not be tolerated."