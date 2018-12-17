Glorious weather to continue for most of country today

alexandracampground291117.jpg Alexandra set to be one of the warmest centres in Otago today with a predicted high of 29degC. Photo: Craig Baxter

The glorious weekend weather is set to continue, with fine and sunny conditions forecast for most of the country today.

The rest of the North Island will have similar conditions. The East Coast will be the pick of the bunch, getting warm northwesterlies.

The South Island's fine weather run will also continue, with temperatures in the mid 20s for most.

All the main centres throughout the Otago region are forecast to reach the mid to late twenties today with Alexandra set to be the warmest at 29degC.

Yesterday's top temperature was Kawatiri in the Tasman region, which got all the way up to 29.6degC.

While it was a warm and sunny weekend it for most, it started with thunderstorms across the North Island from Friday night into Saturday morning.

MetService recorded a total 33,218 lightning strikes in the 24 hours from 9am Friday to 9am Saturday. Of those, 27,087 were over the land in the North Island.

Unfortunately, mother nature is replacing thunder with wind and rain from tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure over the country will drift east as a complex trough moves onto the lower South Island from the south Tasman Sea.

"The calm conditions that helped exacerbate the thundery conditions have disappeared as a front moves onto the country from Tuesday," McInnes said.

"This is expected to bring some windy and wet conditions."

However, most can still enjoy a settled start to the week, particularly the North Island, as nice weather is forecast for a few days.

Cooler temperatures could be in store with some midweek southerlies, particularly down south.

The trough should move over central New Zealand during Wednesday and Thursday, and slowly weaken.

The trough would bring a period of rain to most places, and strong northwesterly winds to parts of southern and central New Zealand.

A new low pressure system is due to approach from the Tasman Sea on Friday.

Alexandra - High of 29degC - Fine after morning low cloud. Gusty northwest developing morning, strengthening afternoon.

Balclutha - High of 26degC - Morning cloud, then fine and warm.

Dunedin - High of 26degC - Morning cloud, then fine and warm. Northeast breezes, turning gusty northwest afternoon.

Gore - High of 25degC - Morning cloud, then fine. Gusty northwesterlies developing morning.

Oamaru - High of 24degC - Morning low cloud, then fine and warm. Northeast breezes, turning gusty northwest afternoon.

Queenstown - High of 26degC - Fine apart from some morning cloud. Northerlies picking up this morning.

Wanaka - High of 26degC - Fine apart from some morning cloud. Northwesterlies picking up this morning.