Government deficit $543m less than forecast

Official figures show a deficit of $4.3 billion for the five months ended November, $546 million less than forecast in the December fiscal update.
The lift in consumer spending continued, but at a slower rate, with GST revenue $400m above forecast.
Income and corporate tax revenue were also $300m higher than expected.
"This indicates that the 2020 income tax year was not as adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as was expected, which the Treasury said showed companies had not been as hard hit by Covid-19 as expected," Treasury said.
The net debt level grew to $98.9b, 30.9 percent of the value of the economy compared to a forecast 31.1 percent.
The December update forecast a budget deficit of $21.6b for the year ended June.
"The country is in a stronger fiscal position compared with other developed nations, and we will carefully prioritise our spending to maintain the balance between short-term needs and long-term requirements," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.
"This year our focus is on continuing that momentum, while also tackling some of the long-term challenges facing New Zealand - housing, climate change and child poverty."
Comments
Debt grew by 31% of GDP. Most governments in the EU are 'sanctioned' if it exceeds 3% in a given year- but we are "better? My math says 10x worse, but hey I am not a politician spinning a yarn. The government does not want us to know how bad it is- printing money from the thin air is the way to go and make it better?- but there is no free lunch and we will pay for it though NZD debasement and real pocketbook inflation or higher interest rates, or maybe both like the 1970s.