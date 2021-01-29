Friday, 29 January 2021

Government deficit $543m less than forecast

    Treasury chief executive Dr Caralee McLiesh. Photo: RNZ
    The government's finances are in much better shape than expected as strong domestic spending and company earnings underpin the tax take.

    Official figures show a deficit of $4.3 billion for the five months ended November, $546 million less than forecast in the December fiscal update.

    The lift in consumer spending continued, but at a slower rate, with GST revenue $400m above forecast.

    Income and corporate tax revenue were also $300m higher than expected.

    "This indicates that the 2020 income tax year was not as adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as was expected, which the Treasury said showed companies had not been as hard hit by Covid-19 as expected," Treasury said.

    The net debt level grew to $98.9b, 30.9 percent of the value of the economy compared to a forecast 31.1 percent.

    The December update forecast a budget deficit of $21.6b for the year ended June.

    "The country is in a stronger fiscal position compared with other developed nations, and we will carefully prioritise our spending to maintain the balance between short-term needs and long-term requirements," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

    "This year our focus is on continuing that momentum, while also tackling some of the long-term challenges facing New Zealand - housing, climate change and child poverty."

    RNZ
    OtagoIdeas Fri, 29/01/2021 - 4:51pm

    Debt grew by 31% of GDP. Most governments in the EU are 'sanctioned' if it exceeds 3% in a given year- but we are "better? My math says 10x worse, but hey I am not a politician spinning a yarn. The government does not want us to know how bad it is- printing money from the thin air is the way to go and make it better?- but there is no free lunch and we will pay for it though NZD debasement and real pocketbook inflation or higher interest rates, or maybe both like the 1970s.

