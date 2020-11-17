Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Government 'looking at a portfolio of vaccines'

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ
    The Covid-19 Response Minister says New Zealand is in talks with several companies that are working to make a vaccine for Covid-19 but will not confirm if work is under way to secure the latest one proven to be effective.

    Moderna announced on Monday its vaccine has been found to be 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19, becoming the second US drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations.

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ's Morning Report programme today there were "about 230 vaccine candidates under development ... we're monitoring them all and we're in conversation with as many of them as we can be".

    He would not confirm if New Zealand was in talks with Moderna because there were "different degrees of commercial sensitivity" around those vaccine candidates.

    However, Hipkins was confident that "when vaccines come to the market, we will be at the front of the queue for those".

    Last week, it was revealed that the Government had purchased several bulk freezers for storing a coronavirus vaccine after news one could be ready next year.

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE were the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a vaccine.

    The Pfizer product is not a done deal but is the strongest contender so far.

    "Our strategy here is we are looking at a portfolio of vaccines, so there won't be a single vaccine for New Zealanders."

    Hipkins said it was likely the country would receive different vaccines over different timetables, and it was necessary to set up the technology to be able to distribute them.

    "The Pfizer vaccine requires a very very low temperature, -80degC, in order to store it and to transport it.

    "Whereas this latest one [Moderna], you're talking at a more regular vaccine temperature for storage and transport.

    "We're making sure we've got the trucks and the refrigerators and all the gear ready to go for all the different potential vaccines, so ... when they start arriving, we can start getting them out quickly."

    Hipkins did not give a set budget for the vaccines and the infrastructure to store and transport them, instead said: "Whatever we need to".

    He said logistics were still being worked through.

     

    RNZ
