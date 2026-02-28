Foreign Minister Winston Peters Photo: RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand was not given any advance notice of the attack on Iran, and has again urged Kiwis there to leave if it is safe to do so.

The United States and Israel have launched a major attack on Iran, with US President Donald Trump claiming the attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At this stage, the United Nations was unable to confirm the Ayatollah's death.

The government said the US and Israel's actions were "designed to prevent Iran from continuing to threaten international peace and security," and condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

It also called for a "resumption of negotiations and adherence to international law," urging the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution that "returns Iran to the community of nations."

Speaking at the Defence Force base at Auckland's Whenuapai on Sunday, Peters said all sorts of people would want to "pontificate" on the attack, but the rule of law needed to be enforced.

"Iran has been a promoter of terrorism in countless theatres for decades now. That's not an excuse for what you've seen. But it is an explanation," he said.

It was "premature" to talk about what New Zealand would do if things escalated, Peters said.

"Let's see what we're dealing with. We're doing our best to talk to our international partners and other collaborators around the world."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had told New Zealanders in the region to shelter in place, and to follow the advice of local authorities and register on SafeTravel.

Peters said there were around 34 to 38 New Zealanders registered in Iran, but there would be "many more."

The government has long told New Zealanders in Iran to leave, a message Peters reiterated if people were able to do so.

"It will be very difficult in the risky cities. But if you're out in the countryside and can get away, give it a go. Otherwise, try and say safe, stay inside, and we'll see how things develop. But it's very, very difficult for us, this far away from personal circumstances to tell people what to do," he said.

"Mind you, we've been telling them for weeks to get ready, just in case this happened. Maybe next time, listen to the government of New Zealand, who does care what their future might be."

A repatriation flight was possible, "if it comes to that," but it was too risky at the moment.

"We'll do our best that we can, but we are a long, long way from this conflict. Way out in the south west Pacific. Let's not get too rushed trying to be involved here."

The government earlier released a joint statement on Iran from Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

It said New Zealand had "consistently condemned Iran's nuclear programme its destabilising activities in the region and elsewhere, and its repression of its own people."

"In this context, we acknowledge that the actions taken overnight by the US and Israel were designed to prevent Iran from continuing to threaten international peace and security."

The government also condemned Iran's strikes on surrounding nations.

"We condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s indiscriminate retaliatory attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. We cannot risk further regional escalation, and civilian life must be protected.

We join the international community in hoping this crisis ends as quickly as possible."

It said New Zealand embassies in the region were closely monitoring the situation and would continue to provide support to New Zealanders

"We call for a resumption of negotiations and adherence to international law - and we urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution that returns Iran to the community of nations."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade advises New Zealanders in the region to shelter in place. The government said New Zealanders should follow the advice of local authorities and register on SafeTravel.