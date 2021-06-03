Govt extends Victoria travel bubble pause

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria will be extended another six days, the Government has announced.

The Government made an initial three-day pause after a Covid-19 outbreak emerged in Melbourne late last month.

That pause was extended by seven days and had been due to expire at 8pm tomorrow but Covid-19 Response Minister announced today it would be extended.

New Zealand citizens, Australian citizens normally resident in New Zealand, people with humanitarian exemptions and critical workers who are stranded in Victoria will be able to fly to New Zealand from 11.59pm on June 8.

Anyone boarding these flights will need to have a negative pre-departure Covid test conducted less than 72 hours before departure.

The commencement of flights recognises that by then, people currently in Victoria will have completed 14 days in lockdown - the same amount of time as MIQ stay.

Returning travellers will also have to sign a health declaration before departure to confirm they have not been at a location of interest.

But by June 9, New Zealand health officials say the risk to public health of people returning from Melbourne will be low.

Officials are continuing to work on details of how seats will be allocated if demand for these flights exceeds supply. These details will be provided on the Covid-19 website in coming days.

Anyone who was in Victoria between May 20-25 but is now in another Australian state can fly to New Zealand, but will need to test negative 72 hours before departure.