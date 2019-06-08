Govt to halt pension reductions

Some pensioners may be receiving a little more in their NZ super payments come July 2020. Photo: NZ Herald

The Government is overturning a controversial policy from the 1960s that allows people's pensions to be reduced if their partner also receives a pension from overseas.

Under the Social Security Act 1964, if someone receives a higher pension from overseas, their own New Zealand pension will first be deducted, and then the balance is also taken from their partner in a process called spousal deduction.

This sometimes leaves people with no pension money at all, while their partner holds all the finances in the relationship.

But the Government announced it was changing the rule as part of the most recent Budget.

"I think it's long overdue,'' said Donna La Fauci, one of three people who took the Attorney-general to the Human Rights Review Tribunal over the issue last year.

Pensioners challenging the policy in the hearing said it was "evil''.

Ms La Fauci's husband draws a United States pension that is higher than the New Zealand pension.

The excess is deducted from any New Zealand superannuation he would have received, and what is left is deducted from her own pension.

At one point her payments dropped as low as $38 per week.

"If [my husband] was of a controlling nature I would be open to financial abuse because of this law,'' Ms La Fauci told the tribunal at the time.

According to Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni, from July 2020 nobody receiving the standard married rate of New Zealand superannuation or veteran's pension will have their pension reduced because their partner is being paid an overseas pension.

"Spousal deduction will still apply for people who are still receiving other forms of assistance,'' she said in a statement.

Christchurch school teacher Jan McKeogh is another person affected by the policy.

She and her husband experience both spousal deduction and direct deduction, meaning she receives no pension at all.

Because of this, they are not eligible for the winter energy payment. Ms McKeogh hopes the removal of spousal deduction will bring her pension up enough so they can receive it.

"It's a huge relief that we have actually gotten this far just [as] a result of a stroke of a pen,'' she said.

"I'm absolutely over the moon for all the people who have suffered.''

The removal of spousal deduction is expected to cost the Government $5.6 million over a four-year period.

By 2022-23, it is estimated that 450 people will receive their full pension as a result of this change, rather than having it reduced.

Legislation still needs to be passed to remove spousal deduction from the Social Security Act and the Ministry of Social Development needs to ensure its systems are set up for the changes to be implemented smoothly and successfully, which is why the change will not begin until July next year. -