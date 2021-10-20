Wednesday, 20 October 2021

12.24 pm

Govt sets aside 300 MIQ places a month for health workers

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty images
    Photo: Getty images
    The Government is guaranteeing 300 spots a month in managed isolation for health workers.

    Health Minister Andrew Little says New Zealand needed health workers to come into the country, whether it be returning Kiwis or doctors and nurses from other countries.

    At present, healthcare and disability workers deemed critical to the country are eligible for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) rooms set aside for people with "time-sensitive" travel, but they are competing with others already in this category.

    "That's making it harder for our health services to get some of the people they need," Little said in a statement today.

    "Health managers need to be able to bring the people they need into the country and know that they can get them places in MIQ."

    The Ministry of Health will have priority access to 300 MIQ rooms a month and will work with District Health Boards and Primary Health Organisations to allocate them to workers needed most urgently.

    Health and disability workers critical to the health system will still be eligible for emergency allocations if needed, and any existing bookings for healthcare workers will stand.

    Those who are citizens or permanent residents will still need proof of a job in New Zealand and must meet immigration requirements.

    The new system comes into effect on November 1, with the first rooms allocated in late November.

    The workforce was vital in rebuilding the health system and dealing with the Covid -19 pandemic, Little said.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter