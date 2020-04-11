GPs urge people not to avoid calling them

New Zealanders are getting sicker because great numbers of people have stopped calling their GPs during the lockdown, despite clinics being open and safe, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners says.

College medical director Dr Bryan Betty said it was "business as usual" and the college wanted people to keep calling their GPs to make appointments and keep on top of their ongoing health needs.

"Now is not the time to ignore symptoms and hope they’ll go away.

"While Covid-19 has a huge effect on the country it hasn’t taken out your other health needs and taking the attitude that ‘she’ll be right’ or that you’re somehow inconveniencing your GP during the pandemic is short-sighted thinking.

"Delaying or ignoring minor issues can cause them to escalate and require more significant treatment, possibly in hospital.

"This is not helpful for patients or the hospital during a pandemic, so it is paramount that patients seek advice early and a phone call to their GP is easy."

Dr Betty said Healthline had reported to him it was seeing an upswing in chronic care issues because people were waiting too long to ask for the medical help they needed.

"Skin conditions, lesions that are changing, and that scratch that you got gardening that is now red and itchy won’t magically cure themselves, and need to be seen by a GP," Dr Betty said.

As well as addressing injuries, it was important to stay on top of routine medications such as contraception and vaccinations like childhood immunisations.

New parents needed to ensure their baby was getting their 6-week check with their GP and pregnant people and new mothers still needed ongoing care.

Anyone with chest or stomach pain should also call their GP.