'Grab the kids': Tornado sweeps through Taranaki

A truck driver moving south outside Urenui has captured a tornado over Taranaki. Screengrab from video by Derek Wilson

A chimney has been destroyed and a trampoline left mangled, following reports a tornado swept through Taranaki this morning.

Ashleigh Peters was at home with her husband and two children in Motunui, north of New Plymouth, when she heard a bang.

“Then our power flickered and I looked out the washhouse door and I saw the tornado coming up the paddocks and I ran inside and said to my husband shut the doors and the windows and grab the kids.”

The family’s trampoline was lifted up above their house and then dumped on the road, taking the top of the chimney along with it.

No one was hurt and Peters’ nine-month-old baby slept through the entire event.

Peters said the only window that was damaged was one pane in her son’s playhouse.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they received reports of a roof lifting on a property and powerlines down over a road in the area at about 9.45am.

Two fire trucks attended the incident and the last crew left the scene at 11.26am.

A family’s trampoline was lifted up above their house and dumped on the road. Photo: Supplied

A police spokesperson also confirmed they were responding to reports of a tornado in the area.

“Some powerlines have been knocked down and police staff report some roofing iron has come loose and is on the ground.”

Police have gone door-to-door in the affected part of Turangi Rd to conduct welfare checks and ensure those living there are safe and well, the spokesperson said.

“At this point, no issues have been reported, aside from power outages.”

Powerco advised on its website that 37 properties were affected by the outage and expected power to be restored by 6pm.

A small tornado was later spotted at about 11.45am in the neighbouring area of Urenui.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning sour South Waikato, Matamata Piako, Western Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, and Rotorua.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes and hail,” the forecaster advised.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Taupo.