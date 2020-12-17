Grace Millane's killer due to be named tomorrow

Grace Millane was in New Zealand as part of her overseas holiday. Photo: supplied

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane is due to be named tomorrow morning, unless New Zealand's top court intervenes.

In August, the killer took his case to the Court of Appeal in an attempt to overturn his murder conviction and sentence.

The court will release its decision at 11am tomorrow.

Today, the Court of Appeal's President Justice Stephen Kós, alongside Justice Patricia Courtney and Justice Mark Cooper, also ruled the murderer's interim name suppression will lapse at the same time.

The killer can still, however, ask the Supreme Court before 11am for an order continuing suppression until a second appeal is heard.

In February, the killer was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 17 years for murdering Millane.

He was convicted in November 2019 after a high-profile trial, which gained international attention, for strangling Millane to death in an Auckland hotel room.

Millane, who had been travelling the world, met her killer on dating app Tinder before they shared drinks at a few bars on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.

CCTV showed the pair appeared to be enjoying each others' company as they returned to his small downtown Auckland apartment.

But the university graduate would never leave the room alive - her body was later found dumped in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.