Grace's body returned to Millane family

The body of Grace Millane has been formally identified.

Millane has been returned to her family and they are in the process of taking her home in the next few days.

Police said work was continuing to piece together exactly what happened to Millane as they built a timeline of the circumstances.

Calls continued to come into the 0800 number with information from the public but only a few calls were in relation to the shovel they are seeking.

A photograph of a similar "Atlas Trade" hardwood long handle, round mouth shovel was released by police yesterday.

"We still need to hear from anyone who may have come across the shovel, or anyone who has picked it up and taken it home," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

A man (26), has been charged with Millane's murder.

The British backpacker was last seen alive on December 1, the day before her 22nd birthday.

Her body was eventually found in bush on the side of Scenic Dr in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

Millane, of Essex, who recently graduated from university, came to New Zealand as part of a year-long solo OE.

She arrived in Auckland just days before she was killed.