'Grave concerns' for missing man

Ronny Okeke. Photo: Supplied / Police

There are "grave concerns" for the wellbeing of an Auckland man who was last seen 24 days ago.

Ronny Okeke, 60, was last seen on 27 April.

In a statement, police said Okeke was reported missing on 3 May.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police urgently needed to hear from anyone who may have information about Okeke's disappearance.

"It has been 24 days since Ronny was last seen, and our concerns only grow as each day passes," Baldwin said.

"An investigation team has been working to try and piece together Ronny's movements and what may have led to his disappearance."

Baldwin said Okeke was last captured on CCTV leaving New World on Mount Roskill's Stoddard Road at 4.42pm on 27 April.

"This remains the last confirmed sighting of Ronny to-date."

At 11am on that day, Baldwin said Okeke tried to call his wife, who lives overseas and whom he was usually in regular contact with.

"For her calls to continue to go unanswered since 27 April is highly unusual and gives us cause for concern."

Baldwin said police were keeping an open mind but urged the public to come forward with any information.

The investigation team's priority is to piece together Ronny's movements and locate him.

"If you saw Ronny on 27 April, or if you have seen or heard from him since it is very important that you contact us."

People can call 105, quoting file number 240501/3879 or go to the police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.