'Grave concerns' over more rain in flood-hit regions

MetService is voicing grave concerns over how the worst-hit regions will cope with a 48-hour deluge in cyclone-devastated Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

And Niwa warns converging winds could cause "narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding” for Coromandel and Auckland tomorrow.

It says its high-resolution rainfall forecast indicates locally heavy rain over Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Auckland and Coromandel on Friday afternoon and evening.

A precautionary evacuation is under way for 64 homes in the Mangahauini River catchment and Tokomaru Bay township.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green says with the rain forecast for tonight there is an immediate risk of the failure of the debris dam upstream of the township.

”The incoming rain amplifies the risk given the ground is very unstable and saturated following the damage done by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Green said.

”The community is being evacuated to local marae or to stay with whanau in areas outside of the Mangahauini River catchment.

”Our Civil Defence team on the ground in Tokomaru Bay went door to door this afternoon. The safety of our people is paramount.”

An orange heavy rain warning is in force for Hawke’s Bay and heavy rain watches for Auckland, Gisborne, Wairarapa, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

“MetService is concerned for vulnerable areas like Esk Valley and the Wairoa District, given that 150 to 200mm in those areas could have significant impacts given slash and silt through the area,” meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

She said the forecaster held grave concerns for impacts given the already vulnerable terrain.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms for much of the upper North Island today and tomorrow, with the potential that some of these thunderstorms could be severe.

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm watches this afternoon for Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Hauraki Plains and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westwards.

It warns downpours associated with the electrical storms could cause flash flooding and slips.

”People in these areas are advised to prepare as best they can in case of a downpour, although localised 40mm in an hour is a large amount of rain,” said Rossiter.

The flood-hit region’s Civil Defence today warned people to be prepared to evacuate and be wary of rivers and places where stopbanks had been damaged by the cyclone.

Cyclone threat

Meanwhile, a fresh cyclone threat is looming in the Pacific.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said while it was still early days to talk about any potential impact on New Zealand there was a heightened risk of a cyclone forming next week.

“What we’re seeing in the first 10 days of March is an increased risk for cyclone formation. We’re in the very early days so the information of what may happen to New Zealand is in the speculative stages at this point.”

Until the cyclone had formed its future track was “quite uncertain”, he said.

Workers scoop out silt in the rain in Pakowhai near Napier today. Photo: RNZ

Noll said this year similar weather features had tracked down towards New Zealand and this was another reason to be keenly aware of its potential future track.

With La Nina there was an increased chance cyclones moved a little further west than south in the Pacific basin and come quite close to New Zealand.

“That’s definitely something for Kiwis, especially those in the North Island, to keep a very close eye on the forecast. It’s not imminent or immediate but it maybe something we’re going to have to face in the first 10 days of March.”

He said at the moment immediate concern centred on any rain falling across saturated parts of the North Island.

“We know that during La Nina episodes it’s the northern and eastern North Island that’s typically exposed to the heaviest rainfall and we’ve seen that time and time again. Oftentimes Mother Nature likes to repeat herself and there’s a bit of memory in back there.

“If something were to come down there might be a preference for an impact in the northern and east of North Island. Those finer details won’t really crystalise for a little time yet.”