'Grave fears' for missing backpacker

Grace Millane.

Missing British backpacker Grace Millane was last seen with a male friend, who has since been questioned, police say.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard and Grace's distraught father, David Millane, spoke to media this afternoon.

Beard said police held grave fears for the 22-year-old tourist's safety, and the investigation was progressing rapidly.

The last known sighting of Grace was at 9.41pm on Saturday at the City Life Hotel. She was with a male friend.

Police had identified the man and he had been spoken to.

An apartment at the City Life hotel was a place of interest and is the subject of a scene examination by police.

Two police cars were spotted outside City Life at 4.30pm.

Beard appealed for anyone who was at the hotel who could provide information to contact police

"At present we have spoken to a person and we still have no evidence of foul play."

David Millane, who was met by police when he flew into New Zealand at 7am today, fought back tears as he explained the last contact he had with Grace was on Saturday. He said she was a much-loved daughter and friend.

The millionaire property developer said she had never been out of contact with her family for so long.

She was usually in daily contact, he said.

More than 25 police staff were working on the investigation after the young woman from Essex disappeared in Auckland after Saturday night.

Beard said it was understood Grace had a New Zealand and an English cellphone.

There could be more, he said.

He would not be drawn on whether she knew the man prior to their meeting at the City LIfe Hotel.

He said police would continue to go through CCTV footage over the weekend.

Who is Grace Millane?

She was on the trip of a lifetime, now the world is holding its breath as mystery unfolds into the disappearance of the British backpacker in New Zealand.

Grace Millane was last seen on Saturday night in downtown Auckland, the day before her 22nd birthday.

Her family raised the alarm two days later, after she stopped responding to their messages. Prior to then she had been in contact daily.

The "bubbly", "outgoing" artist and advertising graduate from Essex, in the southeast of England, was travelling solo for the first time.

Her brother Michael told the Herald she was six weeks into a year-long overseas adventure.

She started her trip in South America, spending four weeks travelling as part of a group itinerary.

A month ago she hiked with the group to the Inca citadel Machu Picchu in Peru.

Once she arrived in New Zealand about two weeks ago she travelled around the upper North Island.