Great Walks bookings to open with high demand expected

As sure as one foot follows the other, the Great Walk season is preceded by a rush for bunks. Photo: DOC

New Zealand’s Great Walks will open for booking from April 20. With the return of international tourists the Department of Conservation says bunks on the 10 much-loved multi-day walks are likely to be more in demand than ever.

The Great Walks will be taking bookings from this month for the 2023/24 season, apart from the Heaphy Track, which is still undergoing repairs, and would be partially open for bookings from May.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime said that they expected even more interest in the trails with international visitors able to travel to New Zealand.

"When bookings opened this time last year, our borders still faced pandemic restrictions and tourists weren’t able to plan their visits with complete confidence. Now it’s very much a warm welcome to the world, to walk alongside New Zealanders," she said.

Great Walk bookings have almost halved since 2018/19, the last full season with international and domestic bookings. Total bunk-nights are down a fifth across the network between then and 2022.

In spite of the slightly higher booking fee for international guests, demand is expected to be great for inbound walkers.

It’s about to get a lot busier in these iconic bunk huts.

One trail which is in demand every season is the Milford Track. This past season it was full in under 3 minutes of opening for booking. Bunks are expected to be just as tightly competed for when it opens at 9.30am on April 20.

The Great Walk season announcement, which was expected in March, was also late. However, a DoC spokesperson said there was no particular reason for the delay and that they looked forward to welcoming walkers from around the world.

With interest growing, the season is opening for booking progressively earlier, with bookings for Milford opening in April compared to May for 2022/23 and early June for 2021/22.

Opening dates for 2023/24 bookings

Bookings for the Great Walk season 1 July 2023 – 30 June 2024 will open at 9.30 am on the following dates:

April 20, 2023: Milford Track

April 26, 2023: Abel Tasman Coast Track, Kepler Track, Rakiura Track, Whanganui Journey

April 27, 2023: Paparoa Track, Routeburn Track, Tongariro Northern Circuit

May 16, 2023: Heaphy Track – for partially closed track at either end, full track bookings open at a later date.

To pre-register and create a Great Walk booking account visit bookings.doc.govt.nz

To book the Hump Ridge Track and for further information visit humpridgetrack.co.nz