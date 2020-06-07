Sunday, 7 June 2020

Great Walks bookings re-opening

    1. News
    2. National

    Abel Tasman coastal track. Photo: RNZ
    Abel Tasman coastal track. Photo: RNZ
    Bookings for most of New Zealand's Great Walks open this week, but trampers keen on two of the most popular ones will have to wait a little longer.

    From Tuesday, bookings will start opening for domestic travellers on seven of the Great Walks.

    But the Conservation Minister said storm damage on the popular Routeburn and Milford tracks is still being repaired, and cannot be booked until at least next month.

    Eugenie Sage said the Department of Conservation (DOC) is advising overseas visitors not to book while travel restrictions remain in place, which will mean less competition for hut space.

    She also urged domestic travellers to be well-prepared.

    "For anyone wanting to get out over winter, the Rakiura, Abel Tasman, Heaphy, Paparoa, Lake Waikaremoana and Abel Tasman Coast tracks offer a range of year-round walking and biking opportunities, but you must be well prepared," Sage said.

    "Let someone know before you go, check the weather and track conditions and make sure you take the necessary food, water, clothing and equipment."

    Sage said that when international visitors are allowed to visit New Zealand, the differential pricing system introduced over the previous two Great Walks seasons will be temporarily lifted.

    "The (fair pricing) trial has demonstrated the merits of differential pricing to improve access for New Zealand residents, more fairly distribute the running costs and ensure the fees reflect the true value of these world-class walks.

    "But due to the impact of Covid-19 on our tourism industry and international travel, differential pricing won't be in place this year. However, it's now a tried and tested tool DOC can draw upon when setting accommodation prices for future years."

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter