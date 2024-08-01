Green MP to be censured after being found in contempt

Green MP Julie Anne Genter. Photo: RNZ

Green MP Julie Anne Genter has been found in contempt and will be censured and asked to apologise after shouting at a Cabinet minister in Parliament in May.

Multiple formal complaints were laid about the Rongotai MP after she crossed the chamber and shouted in Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey's face, during a Parliament debate.

She rose from her seat and crossed the floor of the debating chamber, waving a book in Doocey's face and repeatedly yelling "read the report".

After some debate that night, she stood and apologised, saying the last thing she wanted to do was intimidate anyone.

The matter was then referred to the Privileges Committee which acts as Parliament's court and is chaired by National's Judith Collins and made up of members from all political parties.

The Green Party said her actions had been unacceptable and fell short of the standards expected of their MPs.

Two members of the public also later accused Genter of previous intimidating behaviour.

She subsequently took de-escalation training and promised to improve her conduct.

The committee has now reported back, finding her behaviour "could have the effect of intimidating a member of the House acting in the discharge of their duty" and amounted to contempt of the House.

"We consider that a member physically approaching another member and standing over them to engage in a separate debate to that taking place in the House, would have the result of impeding that member's ability to participate in the debate in the House. This is clearly unacceptable," the report said.

"We have carefully considered whether Ms Genter's behaviour could fit within the bounds of acceptable parliamentary behaviour. We find that even in the context of a vigorous debate, her behaviour was unprofessional and unacceptable."

The Committee recommended Genter be censured and asked to apologised "unreservedly and without qualification". Parliament will vote on the recommendation.

Genter provided a written statement after the committee's report was released.

"I accept the report and the finding that my behaviour could have the effect of intimidating another member. I apologised immediately afterwards and have taken steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," she said.