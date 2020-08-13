Thursday, 13 August 2020

Green Party co-leader awaiting Covid test result

    Green Party co-leader James Shaw. Photo: RNZ /Dom Thomas
    Green Party co-leader James Shaw is awaiting the result of a precautionary Covid-19 test after travelling to the South Auckland area over the weekend.

    Shaw said today that he developed minor cold symptoms after returning to Wellington from Auckland at the weekend.

    "On the advice of health experts, I undertook a Covid-19 test to rule out the possibility of having the virus, and am currently staying at home while I await the results.

    "I remind all of us that we must take any symptoms seriously and be tested if advised to do so by medical professionals.

    "We all have a role to play in keeping Covid-19 out of our communities, and that includes following the advice of health experts," he said.

    South Auckland is the centre of the new Covid outbreak in the community. Four members of a family have the virus, while another four people in a related household are 'probable' cases.

    NZ Herald
