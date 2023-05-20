Green Party unveils list after Kerekere saga

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Photo: RNZ

The Green Party has revealed a relatively unchanged list for October's election, with a few fresh faces.

Topping the list are co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw, followed by Chlöe Swarbrick standing in Auckland Central, Julie Anne Genter in Rongotai and Teanau Tuiono in Palmerston North.

Ahead of the selection, MP Elizabeth Kerekere resigned from the Greens after criticising the party's co-leaders over their handling of an investigation into her behaviour.

Kerekere was put under internal review when she was caught speaking ill of her colleague Chlöe Swarbrick in a message sent to the wrong group chat.

Swarbrick kept her place at number three on the party list, while Elizabeth Kerekere - who was placed at number four on the party's draft candidate list - has been replaced by Julie Anne Genter on its final list.

Jan Logie and Eugenie Sage are retiring and have been replaced by Teanau Tuiono who comes in at number five and new candidate Lan Pham who comes in at number six. The high ranking means Pham is almost guaranteed a seat.

Another newcomer is former Manukau ward councillor and unsuccessful Auckland mayoral candidate Fa'anānā Efeso Collins who is the candidate for Panmure-Ōtāhuhu and comes in at number 11.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said she was "stoked" to be heading into the general election with such a strong group of candidates saying it was "an honour to stand alongside such a strong group of tangata whenua voices".

"With more Māori Green MPs, we can push the Crown to uphold its promise to guarantee tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua over their whenua, kainga and taonga katoa," she said in a statement.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw added that only the Green Party would take bold action to cut climate pollution and build resilient communities.

"2023 will be one of the most consequential elections we have had in decades. Climate pollution is not coming down fast enough. Far too many families are forced to pay through the roof to rent cold, damp, and unhealthy homes. And the distribution of this country's wealth is completely out of balance," he said in a statement.

These things could be fixed but more Green MPs were needed to do it, Shaw said.

The Green Party's list for the 2023 election is:

1. Marama Davidson (list only)

2. James Shaw (list only)

3. Chlöe Swarbrick (Auckland Central)

4. Julie Anne Genter (Rongotai)

5. Teanau Tuiono (Palmerston North)

6. Lan Pham (Banks Peninsula)

7. Golriz Ghahraman (Kelston)

8. Ricardo Menéndez March (Mount Albert)

9. Steve Abel (New Lynn)

10. Hūhana Lyndon (Te Tai Tokerau)

11. Fa'anānā Efeso Collins (Panmure-Ōtāhuhu)

12. Scott Willis (Taieri)

13. Darleen Tana (Tāmaki Makaurau)

14. Kahurangi Carter (Christchurch Central)

15. Celia Wade-Brown (Wairarapa)

16. Dr. Lawrence Xu-Nan (Epsom)

17. Francisco Hernandez (Dunedin)

18. Benjamin Doyle (Hamilton West)

19. Mike Davidson (Ilam)

20. Stephanie Rodgers (Ōhāriu)

21. Suveen Sanis Walgampola (Mount Roskill)

22. Dave Kennedy (Southland)

23. Gina Dao-McLay (Mana)

24. Reina Tuai Penney (Northland)

25. Nick Ratcliffe (Tukituki)

26. Dr. Alexander McNeil (Kaikōrua)

27. Richard Wesley (Wigram)

28. Neelu Jennings (Hutt South)

29. Rochelle Francis

30. Sapna Samant (Maungakiekie)

31. Kair Lippiatt