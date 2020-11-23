Green Party unveils post-election portfolios

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw with their caucus on Parliament Steps. Photo: NZ Herald/Mark Mitchell

The Greens Party has unveiled its post-election portfolio re-shuffle after it welcomed a number of new MPs into its ranks.

Those new MPs – Teanau Tuiono, Elizabeth Kerekere and Ricardo Menéndez March – have been given some weighty shadow portfolios, including health, agriculture, education and tourism.

Between the three of them, they hold 24 shadow portfolios.

Co-leader James Shaw said the caucus has "parents, anti-poverty activists, and environmentalists".

"The breadth of skill and energy these Green MPs will bring to their areas of expertise will be of huge benefit to Aotearoa."

Shaw and Co-Leader Marama Davidson are both Ministers outside of Cabinet and their portfolios have not changed.

Former Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter has been given the transport portfolio as well as Covid-19 response and finance – the latter she takes over from Shaw.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has been given the revenue portfolio and retains drug law reform and mental health.

Jan Logie is the Greens' muster – a role other parties call a whip – and has responsibility for the children's, women, child poverty reduction and a number of other portfolios.

Tuiono has responsibility for Pacific peoples, agriculture, education and many others.

Kerekere, who is the deputy Muster, has rainbow communities, statistics and health among her responsibilities.

Menéndez March takes on the responsibility for tourism, immigration and commerce & consumer affairs.

"In 10 MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more," Shaw said.

"Our caucus represents diversity, the honouring of te Tiriti, and gender balance."

Full list:

Marama Davidson:

• Prevention of family & sexual violence

• Housing

James Shaw:

• Climate change

• Environment (Biodiversity)

Chlöe Swarbrick:

• Economic development

• Revenue

• Small business

• Broadcasting & media

• Digital economy & communications

• Tertiary education

• Youth

• Animal welfare

• Mental health

• Drug law reform

Julie Anne Genter:

• Transport

• Infrastructure

• Energy & resources

• Urban development

• Local government

• Building & construction

• Covid-19 response

• Customs

• State owned enterprises

• Finance

Jan Logie:

• Workplace relations & safety

• Child poverty reduction

• Children

• Disability

• ACC

• Te Tiriti o Waitangi

• Public services

• Women

Eugenie Sage:

• Conservation

• Environment

• Oceans & fisheries

• Emergency management

• Earthquake commission

• Forestry

• Land information

• Associate local government (Three Waters)

Golriz Ghahraman:

• Justice

• Police

• Electoral reform

• Foreign affairs

• Human rights

• Defence

• Courts

• Trade

• Corrections

• Ethnic communities

• Refugees

Teanau Tuiono:

• Associate oceans & fisheries (Pacific Peoples)

• Regional economic development

• Agriculture

• Biosecurity

• Rural communities

• Pacific peoples

• Education

• Internal affairs

• Research, science & innovation

• Security & intelligence

Elizabeth Kerekere:

• Rainbow communities

• Community & voluntary sector

• Māori development

• Arts, culture & heritage

• Whānau Ora

• Statistics

• Health

Ricardo Menéndez March

• Social development & employment

• Commerce & consumer affairs

• Senior citizens

• Immigration

• Food safety

• Tourism

• Sports and recreation