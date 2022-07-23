Green Party's James Shaw to face leadership challenge

James Shaw. Photo: Linda Robertson

Green Party members have voted at an online annual general meeting today to allow James Shaw to be challenged for his spot as co-leader.

Co-leader Marama Davidson was re-elected today, but the party has voted to reopen nominations for co-leader for Shaw's spot.

Nominations for Shaw's spot will be open for a week, with any election to be held in a month.

The party allows for nominations to be re-opened if at least 25 percent of the valid votes cast choose that option.

Speaking at Parliament this evening, Shaw said he is inclined to contest the position, but will first sound out the membership.

"It is hard when there is a group organising against you, but I have been so focused on my job as Minister for Climate Change and doing what we need to fight the climate crisis, that I really don't have a lot of time for kind of factional organising."

Shaw won another challenge to his co-leadership a year ago.

The Green Party constitution was changed recently and no longer requires a male co-leader, instead requiring one woman and one person of any gender, plus a requirement that one must be Māori.