Greens send strong election message to Labour

James Shaw

The Green Party says it will only accept the "strongest possible climate action" from parties that want its support in forming a government after the upcoming election - a strong message to Labour after it axed several climate-focused policies.

Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are delivering their State of the Planet speech in Auckland today and the pair are supercharging their warning to its main political ally by demanding "faster, bolder climate action" from any party wanting to negotiate a deal.

"To any political party that wants the Green Party’s support to form a government after the election, let us put it as simply as we can: the Green Party will not accept anything less than the strongest possible climate action," Shaw said.

"The stakes are too high, the consequences of failure too great."

On Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins resumed his policy bonfire with a focus on transport policies, including some that were intended to reduce New Zealand’s emissions, such as the $568 million clean car upgrade scheme, the social leasing car scheme and some public transport goals.

In response, Shaw - also the Climate Change Minister - made a disapproving but fairly tepid statement on how the Government was needlessly delaying climate action.

"Every time we kick climate action into the future, we make it harder for ourselves to meet those targets," he said on Monday.

Hipkins said his aim in scrapping the policies was to sharpen the Government’s focus on the high cost of living.

Shaw, however, believed this year’s election would be driven by climate issues.

"Only the Green Party will confront the climate emergency with the urgency it demands and take action to build an Aotearoa that works for everyone.

"Over the next seven months, the Green Party will set out a plan for Aotearoa to cut climate pollution and improve our communities.

"Our message will be simple: To get the government Aotearoa needs, we need more Green MPs in Parliament and Green ministers sitting around the decision-making table. That is how we can best influence the next government."

Davidson acknowledged how the high cost of living was the priority issue for many, but she believed climate change and inequality went hand in hand.

"The Green Party is clear: we can address climate change and inequality at the same time," she said.

"The only way to confront big problems we face with the urgency they demand is to have more Green MPs, and more Green ministers in the next government."