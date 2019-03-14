Greymouth man dies after Marlborough crash

Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a Marlborough Sounds crash.

He was 36-year-old Pryor Lee, of Greymouth.

The crash occurred around 10.30am on the Te Towaka-Port Ligar Road, in the Kokowhai Bay area, on Wednesday, March 6.

Stuff reported the man went to Nelson Hospital the following day with injuries that appeared to be caused in a crash. He died about 4pm on March 7.

Police were not aware of the crash on the day it happened, the spokesman told Stuff.