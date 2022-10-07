Greymouth ram raid suspects identified

Police say they have identified people involved in an early-morning ram raid at a Greymouth service station.

They say a stolen car was used to gain access to a Tainui St service station about 12.40am today.

"A group of offenders attempted to steal cigarettes and a till but were unsuccessful, and they left the service station with a small amount of cash and some food items.

"Significant damage was caused to the service station and the stolen car used in the burglary."

The car was found abandoned in another part of the West Coast town this morning.

Police are trying to find the suspects and would like to thank members of the community who helped identify them.

"We know incidents like this are extremely concerning for our community, particularly business owners.

"Officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the town today, visiting local businesses."

Police still want to hear from anyone who has relevant information about today's ram raid.

Please contact Greymouth police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 221007/9464.

- ODT Online