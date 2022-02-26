'Gridlock': Anti-made protesters march on Harbour Bridge

Protesters on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

Anti-mandate agitators chanted "mandates gone by 1st of March" and "freedom" as a protest - including a march across Auckland's Harbour Bridge - began today.

The protest – organised by Destiny Church's Freedom and Rights Coalition – started at Onepoto Domain about 11am.

People gathered on the North Shore and at Victoria Park in the city ahead of an event causing traffic chaos for motorists.

The protest comes as a large occupation on Parliament grounds in Wellington is in its 19th day.

The march towards the bridge started just before 11.30am. A New Zealand Herald reporter at the scene estimated the crowd was numbering in the thousands.

At 11.50am, Waka Kotahi/NZTA Auckland & Northland tweeted "Due to an event, SH1 Northern Motorway is now CLOSED to southbound traffic between Esmonde Rd & Fanshawe St. Please avoid the area or use SH16 and SH18 as the alternate route."

According to a motorist travelling over the bridge north-bound, the march has a police escort at the front and back. The motorway was closed at Esmonde Rd and "there's a bloody big queue of cars... it's absolute gridlock".

Five lanes of the bridge were closed off.

Two police vans were positioned in the centre span of the bridge, and a dozen officers are standing on the road on the centre span.

Earlier, the protest convoy and marchers made their way through Onepoto Domain, with a woman yelling through a loudspeaker: "Everybody say, Freedom".

By late morning, leaders of the march reached Onewa Rd near the lanes heading towards the bridge. They slowed down the pace of the march, with leaders saying "this is not a power walk", and that they intended to enjoy the day.

One of the organisers warned people to act responsibly to avoid confrontation with police.

Cars lined up across a park full of protesters. Residents were blocked from leaving their homes because of vehicles parked across driveways.

The protest was set to end at Victoria Park, where organisers say "we will enjoy a couple of great speakers and some live music. We will also outline what is next planned."

Police were on high alert ahead of the event, confirming to the Herald they would have a "significant" presence at the protest.

"The safety of all road users, our police staff and the protesters is our priority and our focus will be around public safety and ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a minimum.

Organisers said in a social media post that they had been donated "three full-size buses" to shuttle marchers from Victoria Park to Onepoto Domain.

Police talk with protesters at Onepoto Domain this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Yesterday, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said there were no plans to close the Harbour Bridge to traffic and they had not been contacted by protest organisers.

"NZ Police will lead the response to this demonstration, with Waka Kotahi providing support to ensure the safe management of traffic in the area," a spokesperson said.

The Automobile Association's motoring affairs principal adviser advocacy Martin Glynn also told the Herald he had serious concerns about safety as well as traffic disruption if a march over the bridge was attempted.

The bridge spanning Auckland's central CBD and the North Shore was one of the busiest stretches of motorway in New Zealand and it would be hugely dangerous if people attempted to walk over it without proper precautions having been set up to keep vehicles and marchers separated, he said.

"There have been protest marches over the bridge in the past but they need to be well organised and sanctioned by authorities to ensure the people marching and all other users of the bridge are safe and traffic disruption is minimised.

"As far as we know the news of this possible protest march has only recently become known and the authorities have no plans in place to accommodate it so hopefully we do not end up in a situation with a crowd attempting to walk across the bridge among live traffic and putting people at massive risk."

Auckland mayor Phil Goff criticised any plans for protest action to impact on the lives of others.

In a statement to the Herald, Goff said: "The right to protest is a fundamental and valued part of democratic society. That does not, however, give anyone protesting the right to consider themselves above the law.

"The role of the police is to uphold the law. Though they have independence to determine how they respond operationally to any breaches, I would expect the police to respond strongly to any action that puts lives, safety, or property at risk.

"Any protest that needlessly and significantly disrupts the lives of others both invites a police response and will fail to win sympathy from the wider public for its views."