Group paints over rainbow crossing

The rainbow crossing has been completely painted over. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Protesters have painted over a rainbow crossing on Gisborne's main street.

A group of people identifying themselves as Destiny Church members blocked off Gladstone Road and painted a layer of white over the crossing on Monday evening.

Posts on social media link the actions to opposition to a Rainbow Storytime show at HB Williams Memorial Library on Tuesday.

Brian Tamaki posted his support of the actions.

How the rainbow crossing looked before it was painted over. Photo: RNZ / Kate Green

Destiny Church, police and Gisborne District Council have been contacted for comment.

In a social media post, the library earlier said it had "something fabulous for curious and fun-loving rangatahi youth ages 16+".

"Join our guests Erika and Coco Flash for a storytelling, lip syncing, and singing interactive performance. Bring along your friends, join us for a fun and glitter-filled frolic".

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council would repaint the rainbow crossing as soon as possible.

Stoltz said the council stood by the rainbow community and the vandalism was unacceptable.

The council would be working with police to hold those responsible to account and seek reparations for the cost.