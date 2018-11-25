Gunman dead, officer injured in Canterbury AOS incident

darfield_shooting.jpg Police and AOS are responding to an incident in Darfield where one person is believed to have been shot. Photo: NZ Herald

One person has been shot dead after injuring a police officer in Darfield this evening.

Police were called to a home in Bangor Road, Darfield just after 4pm today, after a man threatened a family member with a firearm.

After leaving the house a family member, who remained inside the house, told police the man had fired his gun several times outside. He then tried to get back inside and was shooting at the door.

On arrival, officers observed a man getting into a vehicle and leaving the property. Two officers attempted to stop the vehicle using road spikes.

As the officers were laying the road spikes, the man drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, hitting him and causing a serious leg injury.

He was then shot at by police and was found deceased in his car on Bangor Road a short time later.

Police say the circumstances of the man's death are unclear at this stage and won't be able to make any further comment until further enquiries, including a post mortem and scene examination, have taken place.

The officer that was hit by the car has been admitted to hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

"This has been an extremely traumatic event, both for the man's family and for the officers involved," said Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander.

"Police are working to ensure that all those involved receive the necessary welfare and support."

Local residents earlier reported hearing gunshots and seeing multiple police cars, dog units and a helicopter rushing through town.

Darfield High School principal James Morris told the Herald the incident was unfolding around 100-200m down the road from the school.

Bangor Rd is cordoned off from the public and the NZ Transport Agency is reporting the road between Darfield and Coalgate will remain closed all night.

Meanwhile, AOS were deployed as a precaution to support police executing a search warrant in Rakaia earlier today. A police spokeswoman said the incident was unrelated to the Darfield incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with failing to appear. He will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.