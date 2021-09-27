Monday, 27 September 2021

Guns N' Roses announce Eden Park concert

    Guns N' Roses had been due to play in Wellington and Dunedin this year, but that had to be rescheduled. Photo: Getty Images
    Dunedin has missed out on Guns N' Roses, with the band are now set to play Auckland's Eden Park in December 2022.

    The US band had been due to play in Wellington and Dunedin this year on November 19 and 21, but that had to be rescheduled.

    Dunedin would have been the band's first-ever South Island concert. 

    The plan was to make their way to New Zealand after a multi-city tour of Australia this year, but both countries were dealing with Delta outbreaks.

    Band members Axl, Slash and Duff sent a message saying, "New Zealand, we can't wait to see you bigger and better".

    It is the first international act to play at Eden Park, and chief executive Nick Sautner described it as a "truly historic announcement".

    "This concert will be a true celebration of a new post-Covid-19 era, providing much-needed entertainment and economic benefit to Auckland."

    The concert will be on December 10 in 2022. Tickets go on sale next week.

    - RNZ and NZ Herald 

