Police at the scene on Hoani Street, Northcote, late last night. Photo: Dylan Smits

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

An incident that left four people injured, one critically, in Christchurch is believed to involve rival gangs Black Power and the Mongrel Mob, RNZ understands.

Emergency services were called to an address on Hoani St in Northcote about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

One person had life-threatening injuries, and another was seriously hurt.

The two others had minor or moderate injuries, police said.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said officers were continuing to examine the scene.

"Our initial enquiries have confirmed that a firearm was discharged at the scene.

"We have also established that this was a gang-related incident and was targeted towards parties at this address.

"We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling for the community, and would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

"Residents can expect to see additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries."

RNZ understood the incident involved members of rival gangs Black Power and Mongrel Mob.

Police cars, vans and mobile units crowded into the quiet Papanui street. Armed scene guards stood at the first of several cordoned areas, with a large tent visible beyond several strings of police tape.

Several neighbours said the first they realised of Wednesday night's events were police cars rushing to the scene, with more than a dozen arriving in the immediate aftermath.

Some said they worried the attack would fuel online speculation about the street, which they said had a strong community.

"I was inside and I just heard a lot of cop cars so I came out to have a look at what was going on," a neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told RNZ.

"There were probably about 15 police cars, most of them had guns. I saw a guy getting taken away... and then two ambulances came - or three. They were there for about half-an-hour and then left."

He said police were regularly in the street.

"There's always a presence, even when there's nothing going on, there's always police patrolling this area at night."

The man did not hear any gunshots.

Another neighbour said she had heard three people were stabbed.

"It is a bit unnerving, especially being a solo grandmother and being at home on my own with my… granddaughter, it's a bit scary," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

"From what I've heard they haven't got anyone in relation to it yet so that's a bit scary knowing the people are still out there somewhere. It's really uneasy. I'm just glad I've got my dog because my dog would let me know if someone was around."

Police appealed to anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything to contact them on 105 using file number 260218/3391.