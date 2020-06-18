Gym member who 'kissed' Covid pair tests negative

The pair reportedly borrowed a car from a friend for a 640km road trip from Auckland to Wellington. Photo: NZ Herald

The test results for the Auckland gym member believed to have "cuddled and kissed" two Covid-19 infected women on their way to a funeral in Wellington have come back negative.

According to a Facebook post by Felicia Alkin, the owner and founder of Highland Park's Lioness Gym for Women, the member does not have Covid-19.

"She was told to self isolate up to 48 hours. She decided to self isolate up to 14 days. Apparently another test will be done only if she is not feeling well," Alkin wrote.

She said she also would self-isolate with her family for up to 14 days and they would all get tested within this period.

"I will speak to Covid-19 and the Minister of Health to seek their advice," Alkin said.

"The classes and my activities at the gym will be suspended until I will finish my 14 days self-isolation and we have a 100 per cent confirmation and clarity on the situation."

"Until then we are happy to assist you through online appointments with any questions you may have about our services."

National MP Michael Woodhouse yesterday claimed that the pair, who travelled from London to New Zealand, borrowed a car from a friend for a 640km road trip to Wellington, but had to meet someone for help with directions after getting lost.

The Kiwi pair who returned from the UK were given special leave to travel to the capital after their parent died.

Woodhouse told Parliament that after getting assistance while lost, the two women gave their helpers a "kiss and a cuddle".

In her Facebook post, Alkin said the gym member attended a "hands-on" training yesterday morning before she knew her friends had tested positive.

"[She] stayed back for group classes," Alkin posted.

"Fortunate enough we still have the 2m mark down in our class studio, however, my training sessions was hands-on."

Alkin says she has now cancelled her classes and appointments, and decided to self-isolate with her family, until the gym member - who underwent testing this morning - had tested negative.