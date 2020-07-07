Hair-raising video of skateboarders on Chch hill

A hair-raising video of two skateboarders speeding down a Christchurch street has been posted online.

The footage was posted to YouTube by Taylor Cook, a well known junior downhill skateboarder, on July 4 and is named 'how to slide a longboard for beginners (tutorial)'.

It shows two skateboarders travelling down Scarborough and Evans Pass Rds.

A police spokesman said skateboard users must operate safely and responsibly and follow the road rules.

“If road users witness risky or dangerous behaviour on the roads, they are encouraged to contact police immediately so it can be followed up,” he said.