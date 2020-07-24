Hamish Walker granted leave from Parliament

Hamish Walker. Photo: supplied

Hamish Walker has been granted leave from Parliament until the end of the term, National leader Judith Collins confirmed yesterday.

The Clutha-Southland MP, who stepped down as his party’s candidate in the Southland seat in the coming election after admitting he released private details of Covid-19 patients to the media, has not been at Parliament this week.

Mr Walker, who went to ground after his indiscretion became public, has so far not been seen publicly or spoken to media and has also proved hard to find for his own party.

Ms Collins said she contacted Mr Walker yesterday.

‘‘I have spoken with Hamish and we have decided the best course of action will be for him to focus on supporting his constituents from within his electorate.

‘‘We expect him to continue this good work through until the end of this parliamentary term.’’

Mr Walker’s electorate offices have been closed in recent days. Signs on the door said the MP was on leave.

Ms Collins said it had been agreed Mr Walker would be granted leave from parliamentary duties in Wellington through until the end of this term of Parliament.

It was unconfirmed last night whether this meant Mr Walker had turned down the right accorded to all departing MPs, to make a valedictory statement to the House.



