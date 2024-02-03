Hastings crash proves fatal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man who was critically injured in a crash in Hastings on 28 January has died in hospital.
The crash, at the intersection of Colin White Road and State Highway 2, involved a motorbike and was reported to Police at 9:27am.
The critically injured motorbike rider passed away in hospital on 2 February.
A Police Media Centre spokesperson said "Our thoughts are with his loved ones."
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.