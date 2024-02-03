Saturday, 3 February 2024

Hastings crash proves fatal

    1. News
    2. National

    A man who was critically injured in a crash in Hastings on 28 January has died in hospital.

    The crash, at the intersection of Colin White Road and State Highway 2, involved a motorbike and was reported to Police at 9:27am.

    The critically injured motorbike rider passed away in hospital on 2 February.

    A Police Media Centre spokesperson said "Our thoughts are with his loved ones."

    Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

     

     