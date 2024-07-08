Monday, 8 July 2024

'Hate-motivated crime': Woman arrested over Auckland bus assault

    A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after an assault police allege was a "hate-motivated crime" on an Auckland bus last month.

    The assault took place on a bus travelling from Howick towards Auckland City along Pakuranga Rd on June 28.

    One person received serious injuries.

    The New Zealand Herald reports that a 16-year-old boy received facial injuries and lost some teeth in the attack.

    "Police will allege this was a hate-motivated crime," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp said.

    He said a search warrant was executed at a property in Pakuranga this morning.

    The woman has been charged with wounding with intent to wound.

    She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on July 9.

    RNZ