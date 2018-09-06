Haumaha bullying complaint laid

Wally Haumaha

A formal complaint of bullying has been laid against deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha.

The complaint was laid by one of the three women who walked out of Police National Headquarters in June 2016 and refused to return because of Mr Haumaha’s alleged behaviour.

The policy analysts - two from the Justice Ministry, one from Corrections - were based at PNHQ in Wellington in the Maori, Pacific, Ethnic Services division run by Mr Haumaha, a superintendent at the time.

Various verbal incidents are alleged, including a particularly heated exchange in which one of Mr Haumaha’s senior staff is said to have intervened, contributing to the three women feeling ‘‘devalued and disillusioned’’.

It was revealed last month that the three women told their managers and did not return to PNHQ, but continued working on the project from the Justice Ministry offices.

One of the women confirmed yesterday she formally laid the complaint last week, although police last night refused to comment.