Have you seen Matthew?

Matthew was last seen early on Saturday morning. Photo: NZ Police

Police are asking for information about a missing man in Christchurch.

Matthew, 52, was last seen travelling through Springs Junction on Saturday at about 4am, police said in a statement this afternoon.

Matthew captured on CCTV. Photo: NZ Police

The statement said he was traveling in a white two-door Ford Ranger, with a tray and checker-plate dog boxes, with registration JBW332.

Police believe he may have travelled to the Tasman or West Coast areas.

The vehicle Matthew was last seen travelling in. Photo: NZ Police

Both police and Matthew's family were concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who had seen Matthew, or had information relating to him, was asked to contact police on 105, using reference number 250713/0236.