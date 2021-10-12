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Newstalk ZB host Heather Du Plessis-Allan has announced she is expecting her first child, a boy.
The journalist and broadcaster shared her news with listeners on air this afternoon.
South Africa-born Du Plessis-Allan, who moved to New Zealand in her pre-teens, married political editor Barry Soper in 2009.
“I have something to tell you... don’t worry it’s not bad news,” she said. “The news is that I am pregnant.”
Although Du Plessis-Allan said it was scary, she and her husband were excited to meet “the wee mate”.
Du Plessis-Allan said she was due in February and expecting a boy.
While many listeners might be worried she will be off the airwaves for sometime, Du Plessis-Allan joked that her boss had kindly given her a week of maternity leave.