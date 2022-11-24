Helicopters circle city in Christchurch police chase

Photo: File

Christchurch residents have described a dramatic police chase through the city this morning, in which a driver fled through oncoming traffic.

Police confirmed they are responding to a “fleeing driver incident” which is currently unfolding.

Two helicopters could be seen circling the central city from 9am.

It is understood police were following a silver Subaru which stopped at BP on Moorhouse Avenue.

The driver was then seen getting out of the silver vehicle and into another car.

One of the helicopters was also seen flying above Heathcote, near Port Hills Rd, shortly after 9am, before it made its way over the Lyttelton Tunnel.

Police cars have been seen speeding throughout different parts of the city.

One resident said he was travelling through the lights at the corner of Russley Rd and Yaldhurst Rd earlier this morning when the incident first unfolded.

He said he saw a silver Subaru car that was missing the driver’s door go past him. It appeared to be driven by a man wearing black Adidas pants.

Another resident claimed to have seen the same car speed past him later in the morning driving down Johns Rd in the northern suburb of Belfast.

“He was doing 90kmh in a 50kmh zone, I saw him pass three cars on a one lane road,” the resident said.

“I tooted at him, but realised he was more than just a speeder.”

The resident said he followed the car into a cul-de-sac in Hornby, where the car was cornered by police. However - it appeared to have somehow evaded police.

Another caller to Newstalk ZB said he could see the helicopter moving from Colombo St in the city centre, but had begun to move its way towards Woolston.

-By Nathan Morton and Star News