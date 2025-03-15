Help sought to find Christchurch girl

Dekotah was last seen on Friday night and was wearing this hoodie. Photos: NZ Police/supplied

Police are appealing to the public for help for find a missing Christchurch girl.

In a social media post, police say Dekotah was last seen at 7pm yesterday near Fortune St in Mairehau.

The 12-year-old was wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

She may be riding on a blue/green mountain bike.

Police say they and Dekotah’s family are very concerned for her well-being and want her home.

Anyone who has seen the girl, or has any information which might help police to find her, should contact them on 105, quoting file number 250314/9785.

- APL