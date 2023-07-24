Highway bridge reopens at Ashburton

Flooding forced the closure of the SH1 bridge over the Ashburton River on Sunday. Photo: Ashburton District Council

A highway bridge in Ashburton has reopened as heavy rain eases, but motorists are warned to take care with surface flooding on many roads.

The State Highway 1 bridge over the Ashburton River had been closed overnight and reopened at 6am today.

There has been widespread surface flooding across the Canterbury Plains, some places getting a month's worth of rain in a day.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the heaviest downpours were on Banks Peninsula with 240 millimetres of rain in the 48 hours to 6am, while in Ashburton, 120mm fell.

Boil water notices were issued for some parts of the region.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said floodwater was flowing over the land but the river level did not get as high as it did in major flooding in 2021.

Waka Kotahi said the bridge closure had been precautionary given the build-up of flood debris around the piers.

The bridge was damaged in flooding in 2021.

Contractors were checking roads in the Ashburton district and the council warned there was still widespread surface flooding.

MetService orange heavy rain warnings had been in place for Canterbury and eastern Marlborough south of Ward through to 7am on Monday.

The worst of the rain was over by early morning, Law said.

Residents in Selwyn district will have to conserve drinking water for some time after the heavy weekend rain, mayor Sam Broughton said.

Some rural water supplies rely on taking water from rivers which have become muddy due to flooding, so the water cannot be used.

"We've got storage which will see us some of the way, and households on those supplies have their own storage on farm or in their house too, so we're just asking people to conserve that."

Four people from Selwyn Huts were evacuated as a precautionary measure, he said, because that community would become isolated if the river burst its banks.

Elsewhere in the region, Tuahiwi residents living near the Cam River had been urged to stay with friends or family overnight because of rising waters, and at least eight families sought shelter at a Civil Defence Centre at the Riverside Church in Kaiapoi.

State Highway 79 between Fairlie and Geraldine was closed between the Gudex Road and Maxwell Road intersection because of flooding.